localish

Balloon Pilots Take Flight Above Central California

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Hot air balloons flew high above Clovis and Fresno during Clovisfest, giving the pilots a unique view of the Valley.

"Nothing like it," said Magic Bob Locklin, who was piloting the Remax balloon during Clovisfest. "I've flown a lot of things but balloons hooked me."

"It's just so peaceful. It's loud when the burner is going but it's so peaceful," Locklin said, who estimates he flies about 40 times a year.

"People love to see the balloons, when we land in neighborhoods it brings the whole neighborhood together," he said. "It's a fun thing to share."

Check out the video above to see the balloons in action!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisballoon festivalhobbiesballoonlocalish
LOCALISH
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
Stranger Saves Suicidal Cop's Life
Heroic 'Bike Man' Repairs 3000+ Bicycles For Those In Need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old dies after being shot in West Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Big temperature drop, possible snow showers
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Fire crews battle house fire in Wyncote
Show More
PATCO to operate on emergency schedule
2 hurt after house fire in Kensington
Fire destroys Mullica Township house, threatens woodlands
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
Man sues Madonna, saying her 10:30 p.m. concert start is too late
More TOP STORIES News