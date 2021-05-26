Behind-the-Scenes of The Wizard of Oz's Land of Oz

EMBED <>More Videos

Behind-the-Scenes of the Land of Oz

The Wizard of Oz theme park was developed by two brothers in 1970. Land of Oz unfortunately closed in 1980, but the park now hosts Journey with Dorothy weekly in June and the Autumn at Oz festival in September. See what makes this Beech Mountain, NC gem so secretly awesome. For more episodes of Secretly Awesome, visit Localish.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishsecretly awesomewtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heat, humidity, scattered storms today
2nd arrest made in New Jersey mass shooting
2 teens, woman rescued from house fire in Philadelphia
Police ID teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period
LIVE: 'Super flower blood moon' total lunar eclipse
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
AAA says Memorial Day travel will be up 60% across area
Show More
Delaware offering college tuition, cash incentives to get vaccinated
Philly police, community mark one year since George Floyd's murder
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
Woman's wedding dress lost in house fire days before her big day
Small businesses continue to struggle to fill jobs
More TOP STORIES News