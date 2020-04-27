#BeLocalish, Support Local

The small businesses we all know and love in our communities are struggling now more than ever. As we face this crisis together, Localish is committed to telling the stories of the small businesses on the frontlines, showcasing the resilience, ingenuity, and compassion of our communities and offering practical ways that local businesses can continue to thrive. That's why we're starting #BeLocalish, to try to find ways to help our local businesses. Next time you order takeout, or take a virtual workout class, or donate to your salon's staff support fund - tag #BeLocalish, and we'll help you spread the word.
