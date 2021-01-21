localish

LA's first pro-Black pop culture and collectibles store in Carson

LOS ANGELES -- "We're going to really, really give the people a grand experience into the comic and toy biz," said Kareem Burton, co-owner of Black Star Collectibles. "The concept of the store just came from just realizing that there wasn't the representation of people of color in this field."

Co-Owner Feon Cooper says they wanted to have one centralized place where people could find Black toys, including Barbies and dolls. Over the years, as long-time collectors of toys, they found themselves searching in different places to find action figures and comic-related superheroes that looked like them. Cooper and Burton say many customers are filled with pride and gratitude, coming in to express their 'thank you' for having a store that represents people of color.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonkabccomic bookblack owned businessdiversitylocalishmy go totoys
LOCALISH
Meet the artist known as the LA Hope Dealer
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
3 dead, several hurt in multiple shootings across Philadelphia
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
Police, FBI investigating after shots fired into Democratic committee office
Camden County planning to increase vaccinations
Local health leaders say COVID vaccine demand outweighs supply
Show More
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
The story behind Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens
Ardmore radio host among those pardoned by Trump
More TOP STORIES News