Black Lives Matter: The Signs Behind the Windows

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- After the death of George Floyd, Stacey Buckner knew she needed to take action in her community.

"How could I not get involved?" Buckner said. "I started going to protests, rallies, signing petitions and doing everything I could online, and then I thought I should make window signs."

She eventually turned to Facebook, letting her neighbors know that she'd make them signs to put in their windows or use during protests.

"I got a great response, a little overwhelming even. I bought more poster boards and kept making signs," Buckner said.

Roughly 150 signs later and she's still going. Messages on the signs vary from "Black Lives Matter" to "Be Kind," "Fight Oppression" and "Defund the Police."

Over the past month, Buckner has also been able to raise money for various social justice organizations, even though it wasn't her goal.

"People started offering money for donation, supplies, or toward the cause so we collected up all that money and have been able to give it to 10 or 15 charities and organizations," she said.

Some of those organizations include Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Brave Space Alliance and My Block My Hood My City.

And even though the donations were unintended, they were a welcome contribution.

"We can make change," Buckner said. "At first I didn't know if it was going to work but it is and it's exhilarating."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkartblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydlocalish show (lsh)communityfeel goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Truly alarming': Pa. officials voice concern over rise in COVID-19 cases
Dr. Farley 'optimistic' for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Playgrounds, rides, libraries, museums reopen in NJ
Expert tips for wearing a mask while exercising
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Flyers' Lindblom rings the bell, finishes cancer treatments
Show More
Man posted regrets over attending party dies of COVID-19
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Gov. Wolf makes masks mandatory in Pennsylvania
East Passyunk to close to traffic to expand outdoor dining
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
More TOP STORIES News