Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer

When it came time for Boomtown Brewery to release its latest seasonal beer picking a name came pretty easily --Stir Crazy IPA.

"We're all totally stir crazy right now," said John Rankin, the brewery's managing partner.

Boomtown has been producing beer in Downtown Los Angeles for nearly five years. But like scores of businesses, the brewery is fighting to stay afloat and keep employees on the payroll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's heartbreaking. I mean, it's a family," Rankin said. "So we've kept everyone that we can. We kept on social media. We kept, basically, all the brew staff and our sales guy."

The company has also adapted by offering physical distancing-friendly ordering and pick-up to customers, as well as clever product releases like the Stir Crazy IPA.

"Stir Crazy is a juicy, fruity, hazy IPA. We decided to do this one as our seasonal release," said Rankin. "It's appropriate for the season. It was received phenomenally well."

Would you try it? For more information visit: www.boomtownbrew.com
