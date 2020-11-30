localish

Chicago alley lined with bright murals on West Side

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- In Chicago, alleys are quintessential neighborhood features. Now, one such alleyway is going beyond the usual function, turning into a colorful art exhibit!

"This is unique opportunity to try something new," said Alex Nakonechny, who is developing the group of West Side homes where the project has come to life.

The houses under construction in the 2500 block of West Polk Street, known collectively as "The 12," all feature a unique mural on their garage doors. So far 15 murals are visible ,and Nakonechny said another 15 will eventually be painted with the rest of the development's construction on the northern side of the alley.

"It is the first of its kind that I can think of, especially in Chicago, where one developer has brought 30 artists together," said Chicago Truborn gallery owner Sara Dulkin.

"One alley you can see them all," added Dulkin, who collaborated with Nakonechny to recruit the featured artists.

Nakonechny sees The 12 as an opportunity to reimagine use of Chicago's alleys, moving beyond just parking and trash cans, perhaps to be used for block parties, for example.

"It's bringing a lot of color and vibrancy to the neighborhood," added Dulkin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagotri taylorartlocalish show (lsh)mural artsreal estatealleylocalishwls
LOCALISH
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
Puzzles with a purpose set out to save Ravenswood's small businesses
Teen celebrates 10 years collecting toys for children
Goode Looks barbershop: Fresh cut and life lessons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch in effect for the Philadelphia region
NJ announces new restrictions on gatherings, indoor sports
Pa. native found dead on side of Houston highway
Pennsylvania expands coronavirus app to school-age phone users
Watch Jeopardy, Wheel, The Disney Holiday Singalong and Monday Night Football
Local health experts urge you to get tested after Thanksgiving holiday
Cyber Monday: Take advantage of local deals!
Show More
Armed robbery suspect killed by customer: Police
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
New changes in place to view Rockefeller Christmas Tree
Bucks County woman gunned down while sitting in vehicle
Teen, 2 men injured in Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News