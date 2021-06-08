A Chicago candle company is offering Pride candles with positive affirmations

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Candle company offering Pride candles with positive affirmations

CHICAGO, Il -- Chicago candle company Virtue Alchemy Candle Co. is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with their Pride candles! A positive affirmation can be found on each candle.

Virtue Alchemy Candle Co. started off in July of last year after owner Anna Romo was let go of her job as a massage therapist due to the pandemic. Romo began with a candle making kit which led her to open her company. Romo decided to include words of affirmations to her candles to add positivity to her customers' day.

"The intention is that someone would light this candle read the affirmation as often as they need to so they instill it until they believe it," said Romo.

Romo said meditation and affirmations helped her during the uncertain times she went through while unemployed. Her candles can be found at Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwls
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 in Delaware
Rowan University evacuates all campuses due to bomb threat
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash that injured girl
Temple makes historic selection for 12th president
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Show More
AccuWeather: Our 1st heat wave rolls on
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
Police search for suspect in North Wildwood assault
Hunting Park principal becomes human sundae for a good cause
Murphy says he plans to close NJ's only women's prison
More TOP STORIES News