localish

Carpenter uses skills to build tiny houses for homeless

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- In Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville, one carpenter is proposing a new solution to his community's homelessness -- tiny houses.

Alonzo "Short" Hall has spent his entire life working on projects of every size, but he specializes in all things miniature.

"I design cars for kids, do the 'pimp my Power Wheel' basically. The little cars that the kids ride -- I customize those, put car stereos in them, TVs, leather interior, ostrich skin, alarm systems, lighting," Short said. "If you dream it, I bring it."

Short decided to use his carpentry skills to provide safe shelter to his neighbors without homes.

The project is taking place at the former site of Overton Elementary School, where Aaron "Lefty" Boyd helps oversee community programming.

"I'm helping Short market it and get it out there in the hopes of finding more funding to create more across the city," Lefty said. "We have a major issue with homelessness in the city of Chicago, and Short has created a solution."
