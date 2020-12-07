Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivors

LOS ANGELES -- Catholics are finding hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day honored on December 12.
Images of 'Guadalupe' and Saint Juan Diego are traveled throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties as part of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' annual pilgrimage.
"We are here at Maria Auxiliadora Parish. We have just welcomed Our Lady of Guadalupe and Juan Diego," said Yolanda Gonzalez, a parishioner in Lincoln Heights.
Gonzalez feels very happy and says these images bring her peace and hope for the future. Father Juan Ochoa of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church
says the theme of the 2020 pilgrimage is hope and they have specifically invited COVID-19 survivors and their families to come see the images in person.
Unfortunately, ten members of Gonzalez' family got the coronavirus. And sadly, she lost her mother and brother. She says the images have brought her spirits up and believes having faith is how her family and the community can move forward amid the pandemic.
