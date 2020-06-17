localish

A National Teapot Show?!

With tea being second only to water as the most popular drink in the world, it's no wonder that it's inspiring the imagination of artists nationwide. The National Teapot Show has been held for over 30 years at Cedar Creek Gallery in Creedmoor, North Carolina. A bastion for fine craft, the gallery has served as a focal point for travelers in search of original handmade art. The show is held every three years and showcases the talents of artists across the United States and Canada. With only a portion being functional, these artists ask what makes a teapot a teapot, while showing off the beauty of their craft.
LOCALISH
