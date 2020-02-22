This restaurant serves up an unforgettable Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Palette Tea House celebrated Lunar New Year with a special 5-course tasting menu specifically designed to bring guests good luck and fortune. First, a lion dance blesses local merchants with good fortune. Later, celebrity chef Martin Yan entertains guests with a dumpling-making demonstration. Palette Tea House always elevates the taste and quality of its dishes, but the Lunar New Year brings out something extra special.
san francisco, fisherman's wharf, teas, food, lunar new year, chinese food, restaurant
