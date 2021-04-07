localish inspire

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" Star Kayla Cromer Celebrates Extraordinary Individuals with Autism

EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating Extraordinary Individuals with Autism

LOS ANGELES -- Kayla Cromer is an actress and advocate who plays Matilda on the Freeform show, Everythings Gonna Be Okay.

Kayla, like her character, is on the autism spectrum and has dedicated her life to living authentically as herself and speaking up for this often-misunderstood community. Today, she's highlighting just a few of the incredible individuals living with autism who are making a difference in their communities.

First, we meet a big sister who has made it her mission in life to help her younger brother with autism to make friends, and later we join a father-daughter duo using YouTube to break down barriers and stigma surrounding autism. Join us for these inspirational stories and so much more as we celebrate differences on this episode of All Good.

RELATED CONTENT:
Spectrum Designs: One Company's Mission to Lift Up Individuals with Autism
EMBED More News Videos

Spectrum Designs hires and empowers people of all abilities.



Blind, autistic wrestler dominates the competition
EMBED More News Videos

This blind cancer survivor is winning on and off the wrestling mat.



WATCH MORE LOCALISH.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesautismlocalish inspirefreeformall goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Navajo skateboarder goes viral
Toddler gifted a UPS Truck
Hot yoga studio sells unique houseplants for more green in your life
'One-hand sewing man' overcomes disability with fashion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
'No brotherly love here:' Victim's parents speak out on Philly violence
Phillies giving fans a treat during red-hot start to season
State rep. wants to ban transgender students from women's sports
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Show More
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
Stray bullet hits tourist near Times Square in New York City
3-alarm fire at Camden County warehouse
Pa. COVID vaccine finder Facebook page helps people get appointments
More TOP STORIES News