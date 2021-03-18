abc13 plus memorial

Chasing the American dream: One coach's track to an inspiring life

HOUSTON, Texas -- Julius Michael has come a long way from his first home in South Sudan. After war broke out in the country, his family fled to Uganda. He was then approved to move to the US as a refugee as a young child.

Michael knew only a few words in English when he first arrived in Houston. But he was soon on track for bigger things mastering a new language and falling in love with running.

Michael credits Coach Martinez for helping him chase his dreams, cheering him on as he received a college scholarship, when he earned his masters degree, and when he decided to become a coach himself. Michael said Coach Jerry Martinez has taught him running is like life, what you put in is what you get out.

Michael is now a history teacher at Episcopal High School, and coaches the cross country and track teams. Michael and Martinez are still friends all these years later, meeting up at Memorial Park whenever they can to share advice, wisdom and laughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrunningamerican dreamabc13 plusktrkmemorial parkdiversityabc13 plus memoriallocalish
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old man killed outside Philly prison 1 hour after his release: Police
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Show More
Dunkin' opens 1st drive-thru only location in Philly area
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees during spring season
More TOP STORIES News