The Traditional Mexican Folk Art of Papel Picado

Philadelphia-based visual artist Karina Puente creates wall-size banners for events, using the traditional folk art of 'papel picado' - which in Spanish, translates to 'cut paper'.

As a proud Mexican-American artist, she has adopted this age-old technique as the art form for wall-length banners that are typically used as backdrops for celebrations and events, especially weddings. Her work has been displayed in museums as well.

Who would ever guess the long flowing sheaths start with tiny cuts of an Xacto knife?
