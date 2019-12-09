Explore the Grammy Museum Red Carpet Couture

The Grammy Awards red carpet is a place for musicians and fashion designers to flaunt their artistry with iconic-and sometimes outrageous-looks. In Downtown Los Angeles, the Grammy Museum's recently expanded, "On The Red Carpet" exhibit showcases original outfits worn by the likes of Rihanna, Amy Winehouse, BTS and Nipsey Hussle. These looks comprise of the tuxedos each member of BTS wore last year to the Grammy Awards along with the Tuxedo the late Nipsey Hussle wore for his first Grammy nomination look.