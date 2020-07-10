Check out this outdoor theatre!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300 drive-in theaters nationwide are seeing an uptick in business, including the popular Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre in Henderson that has been in business since 1949. Mark Frank, who has owned the drive-in theater for nine years, said he has a lot of regular customers at his theater but the pandemic has brought out many new faces to his business. Drive-in theaters have always been naturally designed for social distancing with cars pulling in to listen to the flick on their car radio. Mark said at his theater, customers can order food from their phones and pick up at the window with plenty of room for spacing out customers.
