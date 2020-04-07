Checking in with Enoteca Maria: Grandmothers of the World

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island -- At Enoteca Maria grandmas run the kitchen. More than 30 grandmas, or nonnas, cook the cuisines of their ancestors. Enoteca Maria Owner Jody Scaravella is well aware of Nonna Maria's added touch. "Professional chefs do a great job imitating different dishes. In my opinion, these ladies are the source," he said. "They're the vessels that carry this culture forward."

But with the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, the restaurant had to close. We check in with Owner Jody Scaravella who is doing everything to keep his employees paid and even making free meals for first responders. For more information visit: http://www.enotecamaria.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysmall businesscoronavirusbe localish new yorkbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Authorities identify woman found dead inside burning car
Show More
Real estate industry adapting amid COVID-19
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Jersey 4 Jersey benefit raises $5.9 million
Philly restaurant owner offers virtual dining experience
Breast cancer survivor pays it forward during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News