localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking the best cheesesteak in Delaware/New Jersey

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

Meatheadz, Donkey's Place, Zoagies, and Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen face off this week.


Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

The winner of the DEl/NJ district will move on to face Phil and Jim's in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Who will come out victorious?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphialocalish foodcheesesteakfoodwpvilocalish
LOCALISH FOOD
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: The Finale
My Grandmother's Kitchen offers cozy tribute to a nana and her recipes
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 in Delaware
Rowan University evacuates all campuses due to bomb threat
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash that injured girl
Temple makes historic selection for 12th president
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Show More
AccuWeather: Our 1st heat wave rolls on
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
Police search for suspect in North Wildwood assault
Hunting Park principal becomes human sundae for a good cause
Murphy says he plans to close NJ's only women's prison
More TOP STORIES News