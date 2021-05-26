localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness: Episode 4

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

The winner of the DEl/NJ district will move on to face Phil and Jim's in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Meatheadz, Donkey's Place, Zoagies, and Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen face off this week.

Who will come out victorious?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphialocalish foodcheesesteakfoodwpvilocalish
LOCALISH FOOD
Cheesesteak Madness: Episode 4
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: The Finale
My Grandmother's Kitchen offers cozy tribute to a nana and her recipes
NYC's Favorite Punjabi Restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people killed, injured in NorCal rail yard shooting | LIVE
Woman clinically dead after NJ mass shooting; 2nd arrest made
AccuWeather Alert: Heat, humidity, scattered storms today
Police seek suspects who vandalized Holocaust memorial in Center City
Musikfest will be live for 2021 after going virtual last summer
Made in America festival returns to Philly
Police ID teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period
Show More
First, this bride's wedding venue caught fire... then her dress burned
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
'Super blood moon' lunar eclipse dazzles sky gazers
Officials investigate Philadelphia rowhome fire as arson
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
More TOP STORIES News