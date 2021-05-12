Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region. He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks in three year and has narrowed it down to the best 16. To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator). Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up. The winner of the 'Other Counties' District will move on to face the 'Philadelphia Region' winner, Cleavers, in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness. Tony Joe's House of Great Eat, Tony G's South Philly Style Pub & Eatery, Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery and Da Vinci's Brick Oven Pizzeria face off this week. Who will come out victorious?