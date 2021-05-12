Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region. He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks in three year and has narrowed it down to the best 16. To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator). Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up. The winner of the 'Other Counties' District will move on to face the 'Philadelphia Region' winner, Cleavers, in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness. Tony Joe's House of Great Eat, Tony G's South Philly Style Pub & Eatery, Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery and Da Vinci's Brick Oven Pizzeria face off this week. Who will come out victorious?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
RELATED
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's top cheesesteak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 people injured after car hits dining area in Northern Liberties
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Police renew call for help finding suspect in pregnant girlfriend's murder
Gov. Wolf urges residents to not stockpile gasoline amid pipeline shutdown
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage
Show More
Reopening Timeline: What to know about local restrictions being lifted
COVID vaccine rolls out to younger teens in Montco
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death
Ellen show ending in 2022: report
House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
More TOP STORIES News