Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

The winner of the Philadelphia district will move on to face Cleavers in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Phil and Jim's Steak and Hoagies, The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse, Cocco's Pizzeria and DiFabio's Market and Tap face off this week.

Who will come out victorious?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
RELATED
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's top cheesesteak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly removes outdoor mask mandates; Phillies clarify stadium policy
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Are local police departments diverse as communities they serve?
Police release facial reconstruction of woman's skull found in park
Kyle Rittenhouse makes 1st in-person court appearance
Man beaten to death behind bars: 'He had a broken neck'
Serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philadelphia region: Police
Show More
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
Store mask policies are a mess and nearly impossible to enforce
Video shows Montco coach punching player during lacrosse game
Swipe right? White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccinations
Delaware lifts mask mandate, removes indoor dining capacity limits
More TOP STORIES News