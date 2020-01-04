Chicago Bar Races Turtles for Prizes

Slow and steady wins the race! Patrons at a Chicago-area bar have a lot of shell in the game when turtles named after local sports icons win them prizes.

Dan Mowrer, who owns the Club Shot & Beer, said he introduced turtle racing at his Elmhurst bar to attract more customers.

"If your turtle takes last place, I like to buy you a shot," Mowrer said. "An unofficial shot of Malort, and you usually don't want to take a shot of Malort."

The intensely bitter, brutal drink has a cult-like following in Chicago.

The turtles are named after Chicago sports heroes, including Patrick Kane and Frank Thomas.

Turtle racers walk away with big prizes.

The most recent couple won a trip to Mexico.
