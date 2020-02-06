all good

Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape

CHICAGO -- A Chicago boxing club is not only teaching children about how to keep in shape, but it also instills confidence and determination in young athletes.

Jamyle Cannon said he started The Bloc boxing gym after realizing the amount of talent on the city's West Side.

"A lot of really talented kids grow up on the West Side of Chicago and they fall into a troubled life path because they don't have the resources and opportunities that would guide them to success," Cannon said. "I felt a responsibility to expand the program to reach as many kids in the community as I could."

Cannon said boxing inspires confidence and teaches motivation.

"I think the misconception is that I'm teaching kids how to be determined, that I'm teaching students how to show responsibility," he said. "But they already have those traits in them and we just helped bring them out."
