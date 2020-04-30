localish

Chicago food trucks serve 1K meals for health care workers

CHICAGO -- Chicago food trucks are delivering over 1,000 meals for health care workers in the city.

The Chicago Food Truck Hub teamed up with GiveInKind, a Seattle-based platform that allows anyone to help others in need. They started an initiative called Feed the Front Lines, which fed over 10 hospitals in Chicago.

"We really wanted to think different about how we can contribute and leverage our partner network to provide good and in an impactful way in the community today," said Jamie Billow, CEO of Chicago Food Truck Hub.
Chicago Food Truck Hub has covered over 10 shifts and provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They've also supported over 16 local restaurants.

The efforts are all possible thanks to financial sponsor Sobi Inc.
