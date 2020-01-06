Chicago Man Brings Heat to the Homeless

CHICAGO -- One man is doing something amazing to help thousands of homeless Chicago residents get through winter.

Carey Gidron is a husband, a father of six four biological children and two adopted) and works three jobs, but he still finds time to help the homeless by bringing them food, toiletries, and propane tanks to stay warm this winter.

He was once on the verge of homelessness himself, and on his 40th birthday was inspired to help the homeless.

