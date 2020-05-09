localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenartcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live
Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters in Center City demand end to Pa. business closures
Shutdown order extended for Philly area, but lifted across western Pa.
After nearly 2 months, Sgt. James O'Connor laid to rest
More hospitals reporting rare syndrome in kids, possibly linked to COVID-19
Police: Gunman wanted in Delaware Veterans Cemetery shooting found dead
Center City flower shop hoping to bring joy with Mother's Day deliveries
Family welcomes Marlton, NJ dad home after COVID-19 fight
Show More
4-year-old among 162 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NJ
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
SEPTA returning to regular schedules for most services
Philly Proud: Familiar face behind charity supporting businesses and first responders
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
More TOP STORIES News