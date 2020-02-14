bite size

Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant

CHICAGO -- Kizin Creole is Chicago's only Haitian restaurant, serving authentic dishes straight from the island nation.

The Rogers Park restaurant prides itself on being the heart of the Haitian community in the Midwest as it promotes Haitian food, art, music, the language of Creole and literature.

"It's more than just Caribbean food in Haiti," said Daniel Desir, Kizin Creole's owner and executive chef. "Since Haiti is one of the islands where we had a lot of colonizers, so it's that we have a staple of French, Spanish, Italian. So we have a bit of everybody's cuisine."

Desir said he loves when people visit and "see that other face of Haiti."

"It's not just what we see on TV, what you hear from other people, but you come in for yourself to see how fun it is to learn about Haiti," Desir said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl
Firefighters rescue trapped dog on roof
Show More
Philadelphia hospital plans to close emergency room, suspend some services
Neighbors in Point Breeze say graffiti may be part of gentrification
4 charged after gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
Philadelphia Int'l. Airport debuts 'revolutionary' scanning machines
AccuWeather: The Coldest Air So Far This Season Moving In
More TOP STORIES News