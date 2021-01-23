Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips

CHICAGO -- The famous penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium aren't letting the pandemic get to them as they routinely waddle their way through the aquarium!At the beginning of the pandemic, these Shedd penguins became famous overnight when a routine field trip was shared on social media. These field trips are guided by the Shedd's chaperones. These chaperones look after the birds every day. They said that field trips are an important part of the penguins' health.Penguin and otter supervisor Christy Sterling said the only thing that's changed for the penguins during this pandemic is the lack of interaction with other humans.Sterling said that sharing videos of the penguins gives them a chance to bring a smile to other peoples' faces."It's fun for people to kind of be there with us and kind of see what we get to see," said Sterling.