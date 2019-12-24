Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

A group of animation students at DePaul University have unveiled a stop-motion short film that will run as a window display for the school's Loop campus on State Street throughout the holiday season.

"It's been Christmas for us for the last year," said Meghann Artes, animation professor at DePaul."It feels like we have all these packages under the tree and they've been there for a year. And we finally get to open them."

More than 30 students worked on the film, from storyboarding to fabrication, animation, camera work and color correction.

"It's so time-consuming and painstaking, but it's actually worth it," said animation professor Devin Bell."When you see animation, on a screen, that you made, to this day I'll just giggle. I'll be like, "Hahaha, it's alive.' And that magic, you can't get it any other way."
