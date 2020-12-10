localish

Take a drive through this winter wonderland

Los Angeles -- Experience the magic of Christmas from the safety of your own car at the holiday drive-thru experience, WonderLAnd.

"We really wanted this to be a communal moment for Los Angeles. Although people are in their cars with their families, you're still sharing this experience with hundreds of other vehicles and families at the same time," said Experiential Supply Co. founder Jason Smith. "It's a completely touch-free environment. We give you a stuffed stocking at the end of the experience that we put in your trunk. If windows are down masks always have to be on," said Smith.


The drive-thru will be on display until December 30th and you can buy tickets online.
