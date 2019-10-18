teacher

Classroom Surprise Leaves Students with a Lesson in Giving

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Nely Ceja's TK classes and English language learners got a lesson in giving when the Helpful Honda people came to their class to bring them the STEM tools they needed. Nely described the experience as life changing for her students as second language learners. These young minds were so excited to have brand new STEM related tools to aid in their learning! This life changing experience is one of the many ways the Helpful Honda people support the Southern California Community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelestech giftsschoolteacherhonda
TEACHER
Pre-K teacher named Delaware's '2020 Teacher of the Year'
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
NC teacher battling breast cancer scammed on Zillow while looking for dream home
Teacher's 'Mental Health Check-In Board' lets students express their feelings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. woman died of natural causes in Dominican Republic, FBI tests show
Couple warning others about home security camera glitch
Body found in Bucks County creek: Police
Deli employee shot after confronting suspected shoplifter: Police
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
Storybook Land ride incident leaves guest injured: Police
Show More
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
Army nurse challenges TSA agent to push-up contest
Bellmawr close one of two water supply stations due to dangerous chemical
Frozen beef sold in N.J., Pa. recalled for E. coli risk
Police: Pa. woman killed her husband, claimed he killed himself
More TOP STORIES News