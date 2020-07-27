localish

SJSU football coach Alonzo Carter hosts Zoom calls with 500 coaches nationwide to open race conversations

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose State University running backs coach Alonzo Carter is bringing hundreds of coaches together nationwide through Zoom meetings with his new initiative called "Listen, Learn, Network."

"When we started it off, it was a professional development week to week thing," explains Coach Carter. "And the object was to talk about the game within the game, which would be how do we as minority coaches, how can we move up in this industry."

When protests surrounding social injustice began, Coach Carter shifted the focus of the Zoom calls.

Coach Carter started the Zoom calls with PAC-12 coaches. 35 minority coaches started talking about the game within the game of football in May. Not even a month later, the calls grew to 500 coaches nationwide, talking about the calls for justice in the country.

"A person like myself, that's from the inner city of Oakland, you understand how it is to be on the other side," Carter said. "I think that's how you figure out what the problem is. You have to listen to each other, you have to learn from each other and you have to understand what someone else is going through. The only way you are going to learn that is by listening to me. If you listen to me, then you can understand my pain and that's how we can grow together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgoblack lives matterfootballlocalish show (lsh)sportslocalishcollege football
LOCALISH
Vernon Hills man jogs with American flag
3rd-generation ice cream business serves beautiful cones
TikToker hopes to trade a bobby pin for a house
How the agriculture industry is dealing with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
NJ gym owners arrested for defying state orders
City supports Marlins' quarantine in Philly after positive COVID-19 tests
Philly native using entrepreneurial talents to help feed children
Show More
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Large crowd takes over Pennypack Park in Philadelphia
Philadelphia mom on mission to bring son's killer to justice
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Man, teenage nephew dead after multi-alarm fire in Allentown
More TOP STORIES News