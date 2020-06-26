localish

Oakland community rallies behind Black-owned business Queen Hippie Gypsy after it was damaged in protest

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Queen Hippie Gypsy, "Oakland's first Black-owned crystal botanica," was already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, just two weeks after reopening, looters smashed up its storefront, hours after protesters filled Oakland's streets in support of Black Lives Matter.

Encouraged by supporters, Queen Hippie Gypsy launched a GoFundMe, and within days raised enough money to cover the damage and expenses related to COVID-19.


With help from the community, Queen Hippie Gypsy is ready for its comeback.

For more information about Queen Hippie Gypsy, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoblack lives matterprotestsmall businessbusinesscoronaviruslootingall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Drag Queens go all out for Black Lives Matter
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know as Philly area enters green phase
What green phase means for Philadelphia
American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1
New Jersey schools plan for in-person learning this fall
Woman freed after being trapped in sand
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
PennDOT extends driver's license expiration again, some can skip DMV
Show More
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
Philly school officials revamping security protocols
2 stabbed after fight at SEPTA station: Police
More TOP STORIES News