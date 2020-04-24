Robotics team in The Woodlands using 3D tech to create PPE for medical community

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- School may be closed, but a high school robotics team is learning a lesson outside the classroom in helping others.

The award-winning Texas Torque robotics team in The Woodlands, Texas, was about to head off to a major competition when they learned their school would be shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, they're on a new mission to help the heroes battling the pandemic.

In March, a pediatrician reached out to the team to ask if they might be able to create much-needed PPE for herself and her staff. Since then, the team has been using its 3D printing expertise to create hundreds of face shields for healthcare workers.

The shields have been tested by local medical staff to ensure they are safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsface maskeducationmedicalcommunity strongcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia remains far from state threshold to begin reopening
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump's daily COVID-19 briefing
AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, Sunday Soaking
City of Philadelphia gets more help to battle COVID-19
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Show More
6,500 meals distributed in Philly as new food initiative expands nationwide
Black Doctors Continue Testing At Mt. Airy Church
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News