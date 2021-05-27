localish

Cops deliver special recognition for 4th grader

EMBED <>More Videos

4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police

Madera, California -- A Madera Unified student was surprised by a couple of community heroes on Monday.

Rafael is a fourth-grade student at Lincoln Elementary School.

His teachers wanted to do something special for him in honor of a well-earned academic achievement.

Rafael wants to be an officer one day, so the Madera Police Department made a visit delivering a special bag of goodies. He also got to sit on one of the police motorcycles!

The surprise was captured on video shared by the school district. His teachers said it was the perfect way to celebrate his success.

"Rafael is a very special student. He is always so positive, and he is always so glad to be around his friends and other adults here at the school," said Rebecca Chambers, speech-language pathologist.

"And he just makes connections with people that just bring him near and dear to our hearts. And so it was really important to make sure that he got special recognition for what he's achieved," Chambers said.

The police department heard Rafael often dresses up as an officer for Halloween, so they included some items to help complete his look, including an official hat and a small badge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderaeducationkfsnpolicelocalish
LOCALISH
4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police
Students create STEM project to reduce traffic collisions
Exhibit connects mobility to social issues on Chicago's West Side
Portrait artist honors 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building
Popcorn thrower gets 76ers season tickets revoked, banned from Wells Fargo Center
Pa. sets date to lift mask mandate, even if vaccination goal isn't met
College-bound senior shot, killed in Philly two weeks before graduation
White House to propose $6 trillion budget for 2022
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Philly school district exploring 3-tiered bell schedule
Show More
Chad Daybell makes 1st court appearance on murder charges
Philadelphia Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP-football ops, hire Dave Caldwell to front office
San Jose shooter appeared to target some victims at rail yard: Sheriff
Academy sets new date for 2022 Oscars
Storms leave behind damage across area
More TOP STORIES News