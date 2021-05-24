Perfecting the art of pet photography

TAMPA, Fl. -- After working at an animal shelter for many years, Adam Goldberg knew animals almost better than other humans. He and his wife Mary started A Gold Photo Pet Photography studio to help families celebrate that special bond they have with their pets by taking perfect pet photographs that will last a lifetime.Adam is a self-taught photographer who only started learning photography to help get the shelter animals he was working with adopted. He believed the photography at the time was not doing these animals justice so he took camera lessons, watched videos online, and taught himself how to take photos of shelter animals. After the success of his photos, he and his wife hit the road to help other animal shelters raise money.But when the pandemic hit, they had to stop everything and rethink their business. They decided to open a brick-and-mortar photography studio in Tampa, Florida, and follow their dream of making pet photography their livelihood.