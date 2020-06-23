localish

These public schools featured over 800 pieces of student art

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools is featuring over 800 student art pieces in their Virtual Exhibition. The All-City's Visual Arts Exhibition usually takes place at Expo 72, but because of the COVID19 pandemic it's now displayed online.

Over 75 CPS middle schools and high schools are represented in the exhibition, all possible with the partnership with the Design Museum of Chicago. This year they allowed parents and students enter their art, in the past year teachers submitted students' art work.

Charlie Voyda, senior at Disney II Magnet school, said he was thrilled when he saw his photography featured on the website. "I liked the way everything was laid out, I liked the way," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartcoronaviruscpsall goodmural artslocalishwls
LOCALISH
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun violence surging in Philadelphia: Data
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
3 drown in New Jersey swimming pool: Police
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Schuylkill Expressway EB
Dr. Fauci to testify before House at a fraught time for US COVID-19 pandemic response
Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philly region
Show More
Roosevelt's great-great-grandson, Penn professor, weights in on statue removal
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Security guard accidentally shoots another: Police
AccuWeather: Hotter, Still Humid Today
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
More TOP STORIES News