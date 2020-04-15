Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak

New York -- "We're there for you, the same way you've been there for us." Restaurants and other small businesses around the world are hurting, and here are some ways people are trying to help!

ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis gives us her tips and we check in with restaurants in Chicago, a clothing manufacturer called Accel Lifestyle that is now making protective masks for health care workers, a fitness instructor holding classes in her neighborhood's street, the last bookstore in Los Angeles that's making sure people have books to read while in isolation, and more. #BeLocalish to show your care about local businesses!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
small businessbusinessbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Gov. Wolf predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
More TOP STORIES News