localish

Crochet art is brightening up this Chicago neighborhood

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Bike rails and trees have been looking a lot more colorful thanks to a resident in Chicago's South Loop.

Valerie Sherman has taken her crocheting skills to the streets in what she calls "yarn bombing."

Sherman has been crocheting since she was a kid, and she moved to Chicago a couple of years ago.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sherman wanted to brighten her neighborhood's bike rails and trees with her crochet work.

She said it takes around 15-20 minutes to finish a piece, and all of her projects are done at home.

After several neighbors noticed her work around the South Loop, Sherman made an Instagram page, @valerieplz, so that others can follow along.

"It's been nice to connect with the community in that way when you're not allowed to really connect with your community right now," Sherman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopartall goodneighborhoodcommunitylocalishwlscovid 19
LOCALISH
Community supports students in Ag
Non-profit expands to help more seniors with grocery deliveries
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!
Students teach seniors about technology during coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you should know: Pa. stay-at-home order expiring, Philly area to yellow
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Philadelphia
Philly police officer dies from COVID-19
AccuWeather Alert: More Severe Storms Tonight and Late Friday
Surveillance shows ATM vandals warn customer before explosion
Ocean City Police Sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Show More
Businesses in Atlantic City face new challenge after looters
Former classmates, business partners shift, becoming PPE importers
Philly announces creation of large, diverse steering committee
Assessing damage in Pa. after storm barrels through region
Thousands left without power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News