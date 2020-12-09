Dads adopt 17-year-old son over Zoom: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. -- Growing up gay in the South, Chad Beanblossom never thought he would be able to start a family of his own. That's because as late as 2017, in some states it was perfectly legal to discriminate against same-sex couples looking to adopt. Recently, Chad and his partner Paul welcome their first foster son, Michael, into their family. Over 80 people attended the adoption ceremony, setting the record for the most attended Zoom adoption to date. But that's just the beginning of this story. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, OUTstanding features members of the LGBTQ+ community who are staying true to themselves and inspiring others along the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseelgbtqlgbtq prideadoptionlocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. governor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Officer shoots man with knife in Philadelphia: Police
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Local expert responds to viewers' questions on vaccine
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Show More
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
More TOP STORIES News