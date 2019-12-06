social superstars

Aspiring dancer hit by car turns tragedy into new passion through food blogging

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY -- Dara Pollak, born and raised in Queens, aspired to be a professional dancer. She studied tap, ballet, jazz - all the classics.

On September 30, 2001, on a quick work break to grab lunch with a friend, she heard screeching tires. Dara's friend yelled, "Oh my god, that car isn't stopping." Dara turned around to see the back of an old Cadillac flying towards her.

Dara was pinned between the car and the wall, in front of Barnes & Noble in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Her leg was shattered... and so were her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

Dara spent months in the hospital. Laid up in a bed watching hours of endless television, depressed and heartbroken. Dara soon discovered a new passion - Food Network.

She loved watching the cooking shows and learning recipes. It relaxed her and gave her a sense of peace, during this very traumatic time.

In 2008, Dara started her own food blog called The Skinny Pig. Her blog shares recipes, cooking tips and restaurant reviews.

Soon after her blog was created, she launched an Instagram account to promote her blog @SkinnyPigNYC. Now, Dara has over 92,500 followers and is one of New York City's top food bloggers.

Dara works as a food blogger full time and helps restaurants by consulting and collaborating with other social media influencers to share knowledge to restaurants about what makes a good "Instagram-able" food item.

For mouth-watering, crave-inducing food photos follow Dara on Instagram or see her photos below.

New York City foodies should check out The Skinny Pig blog for all of your foodie cravings!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityfinancial districtsohowest villagecar accidentsocial superstarsfoodrestaurantlocalishoriginals
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How did this woman turn her love for food into a job?
Research scientist turned Insta-famous NYC photographer
Best brunch in NYC? Brooklyn man on a mission to find out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge
Man with gun terrorizes school bus full of kids in Wilmington
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
2 dead after fiery crash on I-95 in Bristol, Pa.
Hundreds of students skip class to attend climate change rally
Show More
Philadelphia animal rescue in need of blankets, towels
Police: 2 women steal wallet at Northern Liberties bar
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
More TOP STORIES News