restaurant

Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.

"American Housewife's" Daniel Dimaggio shows us his favorite meal at his favorite restaurant, Tam O'Shanter. Cream corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, cream spinach and the signature prime rib are Daniel's go to. Described as a place he's been coming to since he was in the crib, Daniel joins head chef in the kitchen to learn the secrets to his Prime Rib. Located in historic Los Feliz Tam O'Shanter stays true to the classic Prime Rib and sides. If you are looking for a tasty Prime Rib at a great price check out O'Shanter, you may see Daniel their enjoying one too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los felizfoodsteakrestaurantlocalish
RESTAURANT
Chipotle's supply of carne asada is running low
Ghost allegedly seen in spooky photo from historic Baltimore building
German family brings unique concept around breakfast favorite
What makes Corkscrew BBQ in Texas Worth the Wait?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Show More
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
More TOP STORIES News