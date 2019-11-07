my go-to

Dark Art Emporium is a fine art gallery with an oddity shop attached to it, located in Downtown Long Beach. This art emporium highlights art that flies under the radar, art you wouldn't typically find in museums. Human skulls to pickled snakes and even walrus penis bone can be found on display at the Dark Art Emporium. The founders and owners aim to have their art evoke emotions from visitors. The Dark Art Emporium is the hub of this downtown Long Beach community, keeping the city weird and obtuse.



Keep up everything happening at the gallery darkartemporium.com



Follow them on Instagram and Twitter @darkartemporium
