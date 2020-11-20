HOLMDEL, New Jersey -- It's that magical time of the year again and the annual 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru display is kicking off the holiday season in Holmdel, New Jersey.
The dazzling display of over one million lights, featuring the latest in LED technology and digital animations, can be enjoyed by families from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
"We're really excited to be able to bring this event back to New Jersey this year especially because there is a limited amount of things that families could do," said Jorelle Aronovitch, General Manager of the PNC Bank Arts Center.
The 2.5-mile long display includes a spectacular drive-through Blizzard Tunnel and a wide range of themes that include: the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night before Christmas.
Related: This NJ bakery is preparing for smaller holiday feasts
Admission to the event is $25 per vehicle if purchased online, and $30 if purchased at the gate.
To ensure the safety of attendees and employees due to the pandemic, guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to enjoy a contactless experience on-site.
"People are so excited to get out and do something holiday-oriented, be able to get out of their homes, be safe and be able to start celebrating," said Aronovitch.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display with over one million lights
Related topics:
holmdelnew jerseyholiday lightsholiday specialshare your holidaysin our backyardwinterfestbe localish new yorkpandemicmy go tobe localishwinterchristmasfun stuffcommunityoriginalscommunity journalistchristmas treewabclocalishcovid 19fyi kidsholidaynew jerseyfamilyholiday techeventsholiday travel
holmdelnew jerseyholiday lightsholiday specialshare your holidaysin our backyardwinterfestbe localish new yorkpandemicmy go tobe localishwinterchristmasfun stuffcommunityoriginalscommunity journalistchristmas treewabclocalishcovid 19fyi kidsholidaynew jerseyfamilyholiday techeventsholiday travel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News