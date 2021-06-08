Did you know real mozzarella comes from water buffalos?

EMBED <>More Videos

Did you know real mozzarella comes from water buffalos?

Salisbury, NC -- Most people have no idea that real Mozzarella is made using the milk from water buffalos, and not cows. One married couple has decided to bring this aspect of the Mediterranean coastline of Italy to the east coast. Raising water buffalo for fresh mozzarella, creamy gourmet gelato, and an assortment of other dairy products. Co-owner David DiLoreto boasts: milk from a Water buffalo is lower in fat, more flavorful, bears more calcium, and even more protein than cows milk.

As one of the only producers of real mozzarella in North America, they are able to bring this unique Italian staple to Americans who are in the know. While they were unable to showcase their famous mozzarella stretch for us this time, we were able to get behind the scenes for their gelato production.


If you would like to know more about their farm, please visit: www.fadingdfarm.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
Interstate 95 in New Castle Co., Del. now open in both directions
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Dunkin' store manager
AccuWeather: Flash flood warnings issued as storms move in
76ers look to rebound tonight; Embiid listed as questionable
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Temple makes historic selection for 12th president
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Calif. boy
Show More
Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash that injured girl
Rowan U. campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
More TOP STORIES News