Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari

By Patrick Nagle
RALEIGH -- Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globe trotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family.

Get up-close-and-personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex to the giant Spinosaurus while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.


Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaurs life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime!
