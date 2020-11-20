localish

Disney, Feeding America provide access to fresh produce for families in need

CHICAGO -- Farms can provide produce to a network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries through Disney's commitment to Feeding America.

Farmers and hundreds of volunteers manning food banks and processing centers have allowed families to gain access to healthy groceries.

"When you come to a pantry and they can offer that healthy food, it means a lot to us. If you don't have that fresh food, you can't afford to buy it and that pertains to health risks," said Evetta Mahlum, food recipient and volunteer.

"Fresh produce is particularly important to the neighbor in need because it's very expensive to purchase. Many of our families are trying to stretch their dollars at the grocery store, so buying a pound of strawberries versus buying a lower cost, less nutritious item, that's a tough decision to make, so having access to fresh produce thanks to the Disney company helps our neighbors lead happier, healthier lives," said Julie Yurko, CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information about Feeding America and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit www.feedingamerica.org.
