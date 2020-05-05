Distillery donates 500 gallons of hand sanitizer made from BEER

CHICAGO -- In March, a Chicago distillery started making hand sanitizer for local health care workers, retirement homes and first responders.

Now, Koval Distillery is providing sanitizer to hospitals and community organizations in need of supplies. This batch, however, was made from the beer of local breweries.

"We're doing an amazing collaboration with members of the brewing community in Chicago," Koval Distillery Co-Founder, Sonat Birnecker Hart said. "We've all come together to help make a difference."

Some of the participating breweries include Metropolitan Brewery, Urban Renewal, Begyle Brewing, Great Central Brewing Company, Temperance Beer Co., and Goose Island. Together, their beer helped make more than 550 gallons of sanitizer.
