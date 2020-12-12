Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel

SPRING, Texas -- While many Christmas parties and celebrations have been canceled because of the pandemic, The Light Park in Spring, Texas, has created a safe experience for the whole family.
The drive-thru musical light show was set up in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park.
There are hundreds of thousands of lights set to dozens of songs playing on a radio station through your vehicle.
There are lots of digital characters, trees, and themes throughout the park, along with the world's largest light tunnel measuring 700-feet-long!
The Light Park is open Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $40 per car.
