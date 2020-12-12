Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel

SPRING, Texas -- While many Christmas parties and celebrations have been canceled because of the pandemic, The Light Park in Spring, Texas, has created a safe experience for the whole family.

The drive-thru musical light show was set up in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park.

There are hundreds of thousands of lights set to dozens of songs playing on a radio station through your vehicle.

There are lots of digital characters, trees, and themes throughout the park, along with the world's largest light tunnel measuring 700-feet-long!

The Light Park is open Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $40 per car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springholiday lightsholidaysocietyworth the waitchristmasktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania now in effect: What you need to know
AccuWeather: A very mild weekend will turn sharply colder next week with several snow chances.
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Man accused of killing Philly woman's dog inside her apartment
2 dead, 1 critically injured in West Oak Lane house fire
Man dies after fire in Buena Vista Township, NJ
Driver killed in Horsham crash, speed to blame: Police
Show More
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
3 injured in fiery Cherry Hill crash
I-95 in Del. reopens after Pa. police chase, shootout
Pennsylvania business owners turn to community for support
Holiday light displays bring joy to community, residents amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News